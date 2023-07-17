Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .286 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 59 of 83 games this year (71.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (36.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.330
|AVG
|.234
|.402
|OBP
|.302
|.538
|SLG
|.344
|26
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|17
|24/18
|K/BB
|24/14
|2
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
