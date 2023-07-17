Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox and Adam Duvall (.412 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is batting .250 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), with more than one hit six times (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 33), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.5% of his games this year, Duvall has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39.4% of his games this season (13 of 33), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.299
|AVG
|.189
|.347
|OBP
|.295
|.552
|SLG
|.491
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|21/6
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.06 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
