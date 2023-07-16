Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Rafael Devers and others in the Chicago Cubs-Boston Red Sox matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Devers has 88 hits with 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .256/.326/.509 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 99 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.361/.475 on the year.

Turner has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 13 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Steele Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Justin Steele (9-2) for his 17th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Steele has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8.0).

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1 vs. Rays May. 31 3.0 0 0 0 1 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 96 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .273/.321/.375 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with a walk and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI (69 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .305/.362/.531 slash line on the year.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1

