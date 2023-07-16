How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
The Chicago Cubs versus Boston Red Sox game on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Cody Bellinger and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 463.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.303 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, July 6.
- Crawford has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.
- Crawford has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Sam Long
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
