The Chicago Cubs versus Boston Red Sox game on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Cody Bellinger and Rafael Devers.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 463.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.37) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.303 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, July 6.

Crawford has not earned a quality start in nine starts this season.

Crawford has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.6 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton Kodai Senga 7/22/2023 Mets - Home Kutter Crawford Max Scherzer

