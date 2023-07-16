The Chicago Cubs will look to Cody Bellinger for continued offensive production when they take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Cubs are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+125). The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -155 +125 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 12-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 92 opportunities.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 23-22 18-14 31-29 33-33 16-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.