Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 88 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 43 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 15th in slugging.
- In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Devers has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has had an RBI in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.245
|.338
|OBP
|.311
|.470
|SLG
|.553
|22
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|36
|RBI
|36
|33/19
|K/BB
|45/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Steele (9-2) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
