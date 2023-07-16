The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 88 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 43 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is 15th in slugging.
  • In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Devers has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.3%).
  • Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has had an RBI in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 42
.265 AVG .245
.338 OBP .311
.470 SLG .553
22 XBH 21
8 HR 14
36 RBI 36
33/19 K/BB 45/13
1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 95 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
  • Steele (9-2) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.