Currently the New England Patriots have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Patriots games.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last year the Patriots were 4-4 at home and 4-5 away.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record when favored.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

In the passing game, Stevenson scored one touchdown, with 69 catches for 421 yards.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).

Matthew Judon posted 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

