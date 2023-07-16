Justin Turner and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on July 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 39th in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.

Turner has picked up a hit in 63 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Turner has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.5%).

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (49.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .314 AVG .261 .371 OBP .350 .468 SLG .484 17 XBH 18 6 HR 8 31 RBI 25 31/14 K/BB 32/20 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings