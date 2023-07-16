On Sunday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.
  • He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 14 games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 32
.273 AVG .188
.336 OBP .241
.482 SLG .307
13 XBH 10
5 HR 1
13 RBI 7
36/8 K/BB 43/6
2 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
