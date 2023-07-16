After hitting .294 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.
  • Arroyo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
  • In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Arroyo has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 14 games this year (27.5%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 19 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 24
.274 AVG .244
.319 OBP .259
.452 SLG .354
11 XBH 7
2 HR 1
13 RBI 8
19/5 K/BB 20/2
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs will send Steele (9-2) out to make his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
