After hitting .294 with four doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo has 15 doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .259.

Arroyo will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.

In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Arroyo has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.9%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 14 games this year (27.5%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .274 AVG .244 .319 OBP .259 .452 SLG .354 11 XBH 7 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

