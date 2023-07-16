How to Watch Men's ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today: Live Stream and More - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
At Salzburg Tennis Club today, in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 final, No. 269-ranked Lukas Neumayer will match up against No. 72 Sebastian Ofner. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
- Round: Finals
- Date: July 16
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club
- Location: Salzburg, Austria
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Today - July 16
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner
|Final
|5:00 AM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Neumayer vs. Ofner
- Ofner has registered an 11-5 record on the year in five tournaments, failing to claim any tournament wins.
- This year, Ofner has played 16 total matches (across all court surfaces), with a 52.6% game winning percentage. He averages 26.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set.
- On clay courts, Ofner has played 12 matches (averaging 27.5 games per match and 10 games per set).
- Ofner has a 73.9% service game winning percentage and a 28.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (113 service games won out of 153, and 46 return games won out of 161).
Bet on Neumayer or Ofner to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Sebastian Ofner
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|6-0, 6-2
|Semifinal
|Lukas Neumayer
|Blaz Rola
|6-4, 3-6, 7-5
|Semifinal
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.