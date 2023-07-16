On Sunday, Adam Duvall (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .256.

Duvall is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Duvall has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).

He has homered in six games this season (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Duvall has driven home a run in 15 games this season (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .299 AVG .200 .347 OBP .298 .552 SLG .520 10 XBH 8 3 HR 4 15 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings