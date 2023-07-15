Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 51.3% of his 78 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.8%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.231
|AVG
|.226
|.361
|OBP
|.304
|.364
|SLG
|.451
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|16
|35/25
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Stroman tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
