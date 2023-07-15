Saturday, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox square off against the Chicago Cubs and Marcus Stroman, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .259 with 14 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .471.

In 54.0% of his 50 games this season, Arroyo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (6.0%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season (38.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .274 AVG .244 .319 OBP .259 .452 SLG .346 11 XBH 6 2 HR 1 13 RBI 8 19/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

