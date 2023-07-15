Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 15 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .289.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 72.0% of his 82 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (54.9%), including 11 multi-run games (13.4%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.330
|AVG
|.240
|.402
|OBP
|.310
|.538
|SLG
|.353
|26
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|16
|24/18
|K/BB
|23/14
|2
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Stroman will look to grab his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.96), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8).
