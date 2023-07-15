Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .256 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Duvall enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .278 with two homers.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 32 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.8% of those games.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duvall has an RBI in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 32 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.299
|AVG
|.200
|.347
|OBP
|.298
|.552
|SLG
|.520
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Stroman looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.96), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
