Yu Chang is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .140 with three home runs and two walks.
  • In five of 17 games this season (29.4%), Chang has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chang has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (23.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games so far this season.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
.138 AVG .143
.194 OBP .182
.345 SLG .286
2 XBH 1
2 HR 1
8 RBI 2
11/1 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
