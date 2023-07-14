Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Triston Casas is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 2-for-5 with two doubles.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- In 50.6% of his 77 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 77), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has an RBI in 19 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.231
|AVG
|.217
|.361
|OBP
|.299
|.364
|SLG
|.426
|11
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|35/25
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing batters.
