The Boston Red Sox versus Chicago Cubs game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jarren Duran and Cody Bellinger.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 94 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .427.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).

Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (451 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.297).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Bello is trying to build on a sixth-game quality start streak in this game.

Bello is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello -

