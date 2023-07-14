How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
The Boston Red Sox versus Chicago Cubs game on Friday at 8:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jarren Duran and Cody Bellinger.
Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average one home run per game to rank 22nd in MLB action with 94 total home runs.
- Boston ranks seventh in baseball, slugging .427.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.263).
- Boston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (451 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.297).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, July 5, the right-hander went seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Bello is trying to build on a sixth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Bello is seeking his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- So far he has given up at least one earned run in all of his outings.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Sam Long
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
