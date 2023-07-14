Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (42-47) and Boston Red Sox (48-43) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET on July 14.

The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (6-5) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 36 times and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

Boston is 9-8 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 451.

The Red Sox's 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule