Justin Turner is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-3 with a double.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .462, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Turner is batting .444 during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.

In 70.1% of his 87 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 87), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (41.4%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (48.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.5%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .314 AVG .255 .371 OBP .351 .468 SLG .455 17 XBH 15 6 HR 7 31 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings