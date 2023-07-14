Friday, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .320 with 27 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

Duran is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 7.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has an RBI in 22 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .357 AVG .284 .420 OBP .308 .600 SLG .440 20 XBH 14 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 39/3 10 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings