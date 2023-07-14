Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Connor Wong is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (39.1%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.191
|.336
|OBP
|.248
|.482
|SLG
|.319
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|36/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|2
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
