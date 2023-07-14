Connor Wong is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.

Wong has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 25 games this season (39.1%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .273 AVG .191 .336 OBP .248 .482 SLG .319 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 36/8 K/BB 40/6 2 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings