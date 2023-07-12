Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the New England Patriots are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New England Betting Insights
- New England put together a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, eight Patriots games went over the point total.
- Offensively, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).
- The Patriots had a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.
- New England won once as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Stevenson had 69 catches for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and accumulated 102 yards.
- In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).
- In the passing game, DeVante Parker scored three TDs, hauling in 31 balls for 539 yards (41.5 per game).
- Matthew Judon delivered 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1800
Odds are current as of July 12 at 5:29 AM ET.
