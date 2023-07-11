The New England Patriots at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.

New England totaled 314.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 26th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked eighth, allowing 322 yards per game.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

In the Chiefs' passing game a season ago, JuJu Smith-Schuster scored three TDs, catching 78 balls for 933 yards (58.3 per game).

DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Matthew Judon helped keep opposing offenses in check with 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 15.5 sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

