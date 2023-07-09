After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game, Yu Chang and the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has three home runs and a walk while hitting .149.

Chang has gotten a hit in five of 16 games this season (31.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Chang has an RBI in four of 16 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .154 AVG .143 .185 OBP .182 .385 SLG .286 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 2 11/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 1

