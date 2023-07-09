2023 U.S. Women’s Open Schedule: Sunday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Nasa Hataoka is atop the field at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open through three rounds of play, with a score of -7. Play continues at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, watch the fourth round to see how the action plays out.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open
- Start Time: 10:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Location: Pebble Beach, California
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,509 yards
- Thursday TV: USA Network
- Friday TV: USA Network
- Saturday TV: NBC
- Sunday TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
U.S. Women’s Open Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st
|-7
|69-74-66
|Allisen Corpuz
|2nd
|-6
|69-70-71
|Hyo Joo Kim
|3rd
|-4
|68-71-73
|Bailey Tardy
|3rd
|-4
|69-68-75
|Jiyai Shin
|5th
|-2
|71-73-70
Want to place a bet on the U.S. Women’s Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
U.S. Women’s Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|4:09 PM ET
|Hyo Joo Kim (-4/3rd), Bailey Tardy (-4/3rd)
|4:20 PM ET
|Allisen Corpuz (-6/2nd), Nasa Hataoka (-7/1st)
|3:58 PM ET
|Hae-Ran Ryu (-2/5th), Jiyai Shin (-2/5th)
|3:36 PM ET
|Rose Zhang (+1/9th), Minjee Lee (+1/9th)
|3:25 PM ET
|Ayaka Furue (+1/9th), Maja Stark (+1/9th)
|2:52 PM ET
|Perrine Delacour (+3/14th), In-gee Chun (+3/14th)
|3:47 PM ET
|Charley Hull (E/7th), Angel Yin (E/7th)
|2:08 PM ET
|Xiyu Lin (+4/19th), So-yeon Ryu (+4/19th)
|1:57 PM ET
|Amy Yang (+4/19th), Aine Donegan (+4/19th)
|1:13 PM ET
|Patty Tavatanakit (+5/29th), Lydia Ko (+5/29th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.