The Washington Mystics (10-7) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Mystics

Connecticut records 7.0 more points per game (84.4) than Washington gives up (77.4).

This season, Connecticut has a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 41.2% of shots Washington's opponents have made.

The Sun have a 10-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 41.2% from the field.

Connecticut's 35.7% three-point shooting percentage this season is 4.6 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington have shot from deep (31.1%).

The Sun have an 8-3 record when the team connects on more than 31.1% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds a contest, 0.9 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Sun Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sun have been scoring 88.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 84.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Connecticut's defense has been less stingy lately, as the team has allowed 80.3 points per game during its past 10 compared to the 79.2 points per game its opponents are averaging on the season.

While the Sun are making the same number of threes per game over their past 10 contests when compared to their season-long average (6.8), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (38.6% from beyond the arc over the last 10, 35.7% on the season).

Sun Injuries