Sun vs. Mystics Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 9
The Connecticut Sun's (13-5) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Sunday, July 9 matchup with the Washington Mystics (10-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Sun secured a 93-73 victory against the Storm.
Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Brionna Jones
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|15.9
|8.2
|2.4
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
|Natasha Cloud
|Out
|Ankle
|11.0
|3.4
|6.1
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|19.5
|6.3
|2.6
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Hip
|11.4
|7.8
|0.9
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun Player Leaders
- Alyssa Thomas is tops on her team in both rebounds (9.8) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also averages 14.5 points. Defensively, she averages 2.2 steals (first in the league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- DeWanna Bonner leads her team in points per contest (17.6), and also puts up 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brionna Jones posts 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the floor (third in league).
- Tiffany Hayes puts up 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Natisha Hiedeman posts 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
