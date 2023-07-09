On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Connecticut has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 17 times this season.

A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.

