Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 9, 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Brent Rooker and others in this matchup.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has collected 61 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .237/.330/.467 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
