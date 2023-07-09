Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (47-43), who are going for a series sweep, will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-66) at Fenway Park on Sunday, July 9. The game will start at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tayler Scott - BOS (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.09 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Athletics game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-175) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.71 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have come away with 25 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 15 of 61 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 7-1-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.