How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will see JP Sears on the mound for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 22nd in baseball with 92 home runs. They average one per game.
- Boston is seventh in MLB, slugging .427.
- The Red Sox's .264 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring five runs per game (447 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Boston has a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.291).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tayler Scott will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Sam Long
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
