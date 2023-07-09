Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (47-43) and Oakland Athletics (25-66) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 7-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Red Sox, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.

The probable pitchers are Tayler Scott for the Red Sox and JP Sears (1-6) for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 35 times and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 3-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 447.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.35).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule