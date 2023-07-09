Justin Turner -- hitting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Turner is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Turner has driven home a run in 36 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 42 of 86 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .314 AVG .255 .368 OBP .351 .465 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 31 RBI 21 31/14 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings