Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- batting .486 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .319 with 27 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .619 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.9% of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.354
|AVG
|.284
|.419
|OBP
|.308
|.602
|SLG
|.440
|20
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|10
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
