The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .235 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

In 53.1% of his games this season (34 of 64), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 64), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wong has an RBI in 14 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

In 39.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .273 AVG .191 .336 OBP .248 .482 SLG .319 13 XBH 10 5 HR 1 13 RBI 7 36/8 K/BB 40/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings