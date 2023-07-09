The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 71.6% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.0% of them.

In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has an RBI in 27 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 55.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .330 AVG .240 .402 OBP .307 .538 SLG .356 26 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 16 24/18 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings