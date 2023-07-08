After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics (who will start Paul Blackburn) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Fenway Park

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks while hitting .220.

In 38 of 76 games this year (50.0%) Casas has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Casas has had an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.5%).

He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .224 AVG .217 .359 OBP .299 .345 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 34/25 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

