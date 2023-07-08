Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (46-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-65) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 8.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (4-1) for the Red Sox and Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

NESN

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 71.4% chance to win.

Boston has scored 437 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule