Red Sox vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's game between the Boston Red Sox (46-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-65) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 8.
The probable pitchers are James Paxton (4-1) for the Red Sox and Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the Athletics.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have won 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 71.4% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 437 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|@ Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
|July 4
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
|July 5
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|July 6
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 7
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Brennan Bernardino vs Sam Long
|July 8
|Athletics
|-
|James Paxton vs Paul Blackburn
|July 9
|Athletics
|-
|TBA vs JP Sears
|July 14
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
