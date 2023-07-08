Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (83) this season while batting .253 with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 87th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has an RBI in 40 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.270
|AVG
|.233
|.342
|OBP
|.304
|.478
|SLG
|.513
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|35
|RBI
|34
|31/19
|K/BB
|42/13
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.02 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.