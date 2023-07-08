Christian Arroyo -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .247 with 11 doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Arroyo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .294.

Arroyo has had a hit in 25 of 48 games this season (52.1%), including multiple hits nine times (18.8%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (25.0%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (10.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .250 AVG .244 .301 OBP .259 .408 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 11 RBI 8 18/5 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings