The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Wander Franco for continued offensive production when they take on Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 167 home runs in total.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .497 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.272).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (489 total runs).

The Braves' .340 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.259).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 135 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay is third in MLB with a .454 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored 495 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Rays rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.68 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.202 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Strider will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bradley has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.