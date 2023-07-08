Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 16 starts this season.

Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3 vs. Mets Jun. 20 8.0 4 2 2 9 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 14 7.0 5 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 8 5.0 4 3 3 5 4 vs. Angels Jun. 2 7.0 5 0 0 7 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .290/.365/.473 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 55 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .242/.342/.392 on the year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with three walks and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .252/.312/.417 so far this year.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with four doubles, three walks and seven RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 7 2-for-6 1 0 2 3 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 73 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .253/.363/.399 so far this year.

Crawford has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 6 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

