On Friday, Triston Casas (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Sam Long. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Sam Long

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .219.

In 49.3% of his games this year (37 of 75), Casas has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (25.3%), Casas has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he had more than one.

In 36.0% of his games this season (27 of 75), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .221 AVG .217 .355 OBP .299 .345 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 34/24 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings