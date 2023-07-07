Oddsmakers have set player props for Rafael Devers, Esteury Ruiz and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 19 doubles, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 68 RBI (83 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .255/.325/.498 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 92 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.357/.461 on the year.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 86 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 43 stolen bases.

He's slashed .258/.311/.330 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1

Bet on player props for Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.