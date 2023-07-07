In the series opener on Friday, July 7, Brennan Bernardino will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (45-43) as they square off against the Oakland Athletics (25-64), who will counter with Luis Medina. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +200 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (2-7, 6.37 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 33 games this season and won 17 (51.5%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (28.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win two times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+135) Christian Arroyo 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

