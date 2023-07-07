How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will play on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Justin Turner and Ryan Noda among those expected to step up at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in MLB action with 90 home runs. They average one per game.
- Boston's .424 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (430 total).
- The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.297).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brennan Bernardino (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-6
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Luis Medina
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
