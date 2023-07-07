The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics will play on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Justin Turner and Ryan Noda among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 22nd in MLB action with 90 home runs. They average one per game.

Boston's .424 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (430 total).

The Red Sox rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Boston's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.297).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brennan Bernardino (1-0) makes the start for the Red Sox, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up only one hit.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Away Kutter Crawford Yusei Kikuchi 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics - Home Brennan Bernardino Luis Medina 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away - -

