Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .461, fueled by 31 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Turner is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (58 of 84), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (35.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has driven in a run in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.309
|AVG
|.255
|.363
|OBP
|.351
|.466
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|21
|28/13
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.00).
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
