Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while batting .239.
- Wong has gotten a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (16.1%).
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this year (13 of 62), with more than one RBI six times (9.7%).
- In 38.7% of his games this season (24 of 62), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.282
|AVG
|.191
|.351
|OBP
|.248
|.505
|SLG
|.319
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|7
|32/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 6.00 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (2-7) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
